US delivers strikes against Houthi USVs, anti-ship missiles in Yemen — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, February 9. /TASS/. The US forces struck unmanned surface vessels and anti-ship cruise missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the US Defense Department’s Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Thursday.

"On February 8, between the hours of 5 a.m. - 9 p.m. [Sanaa time] (2 a.m. - 6 a.m. GMT - TASS), US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted seven self-defense strikes against four Houthi unmanned surface vessels (USV) and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.

According to it, the targets were identified in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. "They presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," the US military explained.

With the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalating, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement announced that it would conduct strikes on Israeli territory and block pro-Israeli vessels from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceases its military operation in the Palestinian enclave. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November of last year. In response to Ansar Allah’s actions, US officials announced the formation of an international coalition and the preparation of Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea.