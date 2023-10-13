Qatar seeks to open humanitarian corridor for refugees from Gaza Strip — Qatari PM

DUBAI, October 13. /TASS/. Qatar seeks to open a humanitarian corridor for Palestinian refugees who are forced to leave the Gaza Strip, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Doha.

The prime minister is ensuring an immediate ceasefire, the safety of civilians and the release of hostages. Officials exchanged views on possibility of opening humanitarian corridors "so that humanitarian aid can reach the Gaza Strip and also the civilian prisoners who are being taken from Israel."

The prime minister said Qatar is working to create conditions to resolve the situation in Israel and Palestine because it fears the conflict could spread to the entire region.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 1,800 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.