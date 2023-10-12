Israel reluctant to negotiate ceasefire with Hamas — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Israel is not going to discuss a ceasefire with Hamas until it destroys the entire infrastructure of the Palestinian military group, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told a news briefing.

"No, we are not weighing [such a possibility]," he said when asked if the hostilities may stop soon. "Why should be stop the hostilities? We have a task set by the country’s leadership, as our prime minister and our defense minister said very clearly yesterday," he noted.

"The goal has been set clearly, and how we will accomplish it is another issue. Whether those will be massive or pin-point [attacks] is just details. The task has been set clearly," he reiterated.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East as militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

According to the latest official data, more than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 6,000 others have suffered wounds. In Israel, over 1,500 people have lost their lives and roughly 4,000 have been wounded.