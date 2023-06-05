Around 500 Turkish military arrive in Kosovo to back up NATO-led forces

BRUSSELS, June 5. /TASS/. About 500 Turkish servicemen have arrived in Kosovo as the first group of NATO reinforcements in the region, NATO said in a statement circulated on Monday.

"NATO reinforcements started to arrive in Kosovo on Monday (5 June 2023)," the document said. "Around 500 Turkish service members from Turkey’s 65th mechanized infantry brigade will make up the bulk of the NATO reinforcements. An additional battalion of NATO reserve forces has also been put on higher alert to be deployed if needed," NATO said.

Meanwhile, it referred to clashes between NATO forces and Kosovo Serbs, which left over 50 Serbs and some 30 KFOR peacekeeping troops injured, as "unprovoked and unacceptable violence".