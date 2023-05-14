Erdogan winning 58.3% of votes at Turkey’s presidential polls — TV

ISTANBUL, May 14. /TASS/. Turkey’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is winning 58.3% of votes at Sunday’s presidential polls, CNN Turk cited the data from the Supreme Election Council after counting ballot papers from ten percent of polling stations.

Erdogan’s main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the main opposition party Republican People's Party (CHP), is scoring 35.8% of votes.

Meanwhile, according to the TRT state-run television channel, Erdogan has 59.4% of votes and Kilicdaroglu - 34.8% after counting data from nine percent of polling stations.