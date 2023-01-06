Russia’s military equipment for regional group of troops arrives in Belarus

MINSK, January 6. /TASS/. Another echelon with Russian military equipment intended for the regional group of forces arrived in Belarus on Friday, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus said on Friday.

"As part of ensuring the military security of the Union State, the build-up of the regional grouping of troops (forces) of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation continues. Today, another echelon with military equipment, which is part of the regional group of troops, has arrived in the Republic of Belarus," the statement said.

On Thursday, the Defense Ministry of Belarus announced that Moscow and Minsk continue to build up the regional group, noting that this is being done "exclusively in the interests of strengthening the security and defense of the Union State, based on the evolving situation" at its borders.

On October 10, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the start of the formation of a regional group of troops. He stated that the decision was made after meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and was prompted by the worsening of the situation along the western borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.