North Korea starts 2023 with missile launch

TOKYO, January 1. /TASS/. North Korea started the new year by conducting a missile launch. According to statistics, Pyongyang had never fired missiles on December 31 and January 1.

North Korea said that the launches conducted on the last day of 2022 and the first day of 2023 involved a new 600 mm super-large multiple rocket launcher.

Reuters reported, citing the Korean Central News Agency, that the new systems were capable of carrying nuclear weapons with all of South Korea within their range.

Last year, North Korea launched a record number of missiles. A total of 37 ballistic and cruise missile launches took place and over 70 missiles were fired.