China denies existence of ‘secret police stations’ abroad — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, December 22. /TASS/. Chinese authorities deny the existence of so-called "secret police stations" abroad, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a briefing Thursday.

"China remains committed to the principle of non-interference in other countries’ affairs, as it follows the norms of international law, and respects the sovereignty of every nation. The so-called foreign police centers that you are talking about do not exist," she said, answering a question.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yonhap reported, citing South Korean law enforcement, that South Korean authorities are looking into reports regarding the existence of a "secret Chinese police station" in the republic, whose employees allegedly operate abroad and spy on dissidents. According to Yonhap, should this information be confirmed, it may harm bilateral relations.