German plotters planned to assassinate Chancellor Scholz — report

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Conspirators in Germany planned to assassinate Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the coup attempt, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

According to NYT sources, over 100 non-disclosure agreements were discovered during searches, in which signatories swore to keep the plotters’ plans a secret. Their plans included storming the Bundestag, apprehension of lawmakers and the assassination of the Chancellor.

On December 7, the German federal prosecution announced a thwarted coup attempt. German security services detained 25 out of more than 50 suspects. The operation has become one of the largest in Germany’s history. Searches took place in over 130 houses and apartments in 11 out of 16 German states. The plotters’ organization turned out to be wide-scale and far-reaching: it included an heir to a nobility dynasty, a politician, servicemen and Defense Ministry special forces fighters.