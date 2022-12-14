Leaders of unrecognized Kosovo sign bid for EU membership

BELGRADE, December 14. /TASS/. The president of the unrecognized Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Assembly Speaker Glauk Konjufca signed a bid to join the European Union, Radio Television of Kosovo (RTK) reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Pristina's expected December 15 bid for EU membership would be a direct violation and "collapse of the Washington agreements."

On September 4, 2020, the leadership of Serbia and Kosovo enshrined a number of commitments in the Washington Agreement, including a moratorium on Pristina's promotion of its candidacy to international organizations, as well as Belgrade's suspension of work with world capitals to withdraw their recognition of Kosovo's independence. At the beginning of last August, Kosovo's parliament did not support a resolution obliging the unrecognized entity to comply with the Washington agreements.

The Serbian autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija declared independence unilaterally in February 2008 and in recent years has been actively trying to join international organizations, including UNESCO and Interpol. More than 60 countries, including Russia, India and China, as well as five EU member states, oppose recognizing Kosovo.