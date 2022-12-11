Kosovo authorities totally ignore international agreements — Serbian PM

BELGRADE, December 11. /TASS/. International agreements and resolutions geared to settle the Kosovo problem have little importance for Prime Minister of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday.

"These are Kurti's values: Brussles Agreement - does not exist; Washington Agreement - is not valid; the UN SCR 1244 - military threat to Pristina; human rights and rule of law - banning Serbs from voting, confiscating their property, and threatening every day by brutal force," she wrote on her Twitter account.

According to the Serbian prime minister, Kurti sees "our constant calls for peace and stability, open and honest dialogue, and respect for, and full implementation of, each and all agreements reached in a dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina" as a threat.

"Serbia has a vested interest in peace and stability. Serbia respects all of the signed agreements - namely: Brussels Agreement, Washington Agreement, but also UN Security Council Resolution 1244, and UN Charter. Those are our values," she emphasized.

She said earlier that Kurti’s provocative actions and the European Union’s inaction had put the Serbs and the Albanian on the brink of war.