Ukrainian embassy in Denmark receives suspicious parcel, says top diplomat

KIEV, December 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Embassy in Denmark received a suspicious parcel similar to those sent to Ukrainian diplomatic missions in other countries, the country’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Tuesday.

"We have new cases of our embassies receiving dangerous packages: our embassy in Romania and the Ukrainian embassy in Denmark were targeted today," Kuleba said at a briefing that was broadcast on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Facebook page (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities).

Earlier on Tuesday, the Romanian Intelligence Service reported that the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania had received two envelopes with suspicious content.

On December 1, Kuleba reported that three Ukrainian embassies received envelopes with a "symbolic threat". On December 2, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry asked foreign governments to enhance security of the country's diplomatic missions. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oleg Nikolenko earlier reported that all Ukrainian embassies and consulates had been put on heightened security measures. As Nikolenko reported on Monday, there have been 21 cases of threats to Ukrainian embassies and consulates in 12 countries recently. Among the incidents at the diplomatic offices were the arrival of "bloody packages" containing "animal eyes" at Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy and Spain, as well as an explosion at the embassy in Madrid.