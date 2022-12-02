Kiev asks foreign governments to step up security at Ukrainian diplomatic missions

KIEV, December 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s foreign ministry is calling on foreign governments to step up security measures at Ukrainian diplomatic missions, the ministry’s spokesman, Oleg Nikolenko, said on Friday.

"We call on foreign governments to guarantee tightened security at Ukrainian diplomatic missions," he wrote on his Facebook (outlawed in Russia as belonging to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist) account.

According to the spokesman, following the explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, the country’s diplomatic missions in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, and Italy and its consulates general in Naples and Krakow, as well as its consulate in Brno "received blood-stained bags with "animal eyes" inside, and the US embassy received "a letter with a critical article about Ukraine."

Following these incidents, in his words, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba requested that all Ukrainian diplomatic missions tighten security measures.

Kuleba said on Thursday that three Ukrainian embassies had received envelopes with "symbolic threats." However, he provided no details.

An explosion rocked Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid on Wednesday. A letter with an improvised bomb addressed to the ambassador was unsealed by an embassy employee, who received a minor wound on his right hand and sought medical assistance at a hospital in Madrid.

Spain’s authorities branded the incident as a terror attack. Such envelopes were also found at an airbase in the city of Torrejon De Ardoz and in the office of Spain’s weapons company Instalaza. A similar envelope addressed to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was seized by the prime minister’s security service. On Thursday, a parcel with an explosive device was found at the US embassy in Madrid.