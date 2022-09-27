NATO secretary general urges alliance members to restock weapons as soon as possible

BRUSSELS, September 27. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg convened an extraordinary meeting of the Conference of National Armaments Directors, which was focused on Ukraine, and urged the allies to replenish stocks as quickly as possible, according to the NATO press service.

"NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg convened an extraordinary meeting of the Conference of National Armaments Directors on Tuesday at NATO Headquarters," the press service said in a statement. The meeting was focused on the implications of the hostilities in Ukraine, "including on allies’ capabilities and munitions stockpiles."

"The Secretary General urged Allies to continue replenishing stocks as rapidly as possible," the statement said.