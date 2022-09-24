Over 110,000 LPR citizens cast their ballots in Russia in past two days — LPR CEC

LUGANSK, September 24. /TASS/. More than 110,000 citizens of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have cast their votes in the past two days at polling stations in Russia in the referendum on the LPR joining Russia, Svetlana Kirsanova, chairwoman of the LPR Central Election Commission’s office in Russia, told reporters on Saturday.

"As of today - September 24, 2022, as many as 110,754 LPR residents have taken part in voting on territory of the Russian Federation," she said.

According to Kirsanova, there were no incidents during the second day of voting by LPR citizens in Russian regions.