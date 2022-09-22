London’s bellicose rhetoric to trigger catastrophic consequences, Russian embassy warns

LONDON, September 22. /TASS/. The statements by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly about plans to provide military assistance to Ukraine will trigger catastrophic consequences for the entire Europe, the Russian Embassy to the United Kingdom said in a statement on Thursday.

"Yesterday's remarks by James Cleverly, UK Foreign Secretary, further reinforced by a similar statement by Prime-Minister Elizabeth Truss at the UN General Assembly session, to the effect that the West has supposedly never threatened Russia or impinged upon Russian territorial integrity should be taken with a significant pinch of salt," the statement reads.

"The remarks by UK officials, designed to feign surprise and deny the obvious, are emblematic of the intention of the United Kingdom and its NATO allies to continue their policy of warmongering and confrontation - with little or no regard for the catastrophic consequences it will have for the peoples of Ukraine, Donbass and the rest of Europe," the document says.