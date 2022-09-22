British premier pledges more assistance to Ukraine in speech to UNGA

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Great Britain will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine until the latter prevails, while no one is threatening Russia, British Prime Minister Liz Truss said in her speech to the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"We will not rest until Ukraine prevails. And that’s why - at this crucial moment in the conflict - I pledge that we will sustain or increase our military support to Ukraine, for as long as it takes," she said. The international alliance against Russia is strong, Truss assured. She also said that "no one is threatening Russia."

According to Truss, the UK "will spend 3% of GDP on defense by 2030," while maintaining its position as "the leading security actor in Europe."

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order on a partial mobilization in the country. He pointed out in an address to the nation that the line of contact in the zone of Russia’s special military operation "is over 1,000 kilometers long," while the allied forces were fighting against "not just neo-Nazi units but actually against the entire war machine of the collective West," which threatened Russia’s very existence. Putin emphasized that Russia would use all the means it has at it disposal to protect its territorial integrity and its people.