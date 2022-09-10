Three killed by Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk market - Ministry of Emergency Situations

DONETSK, September 10. /TASS/. Three people were killed by Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk market Saturday, DPR Ministry of Emergency Situations reported Saturday.

"According to current information, three dead have been discovered, one person was injured," the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the shelling caused a fire that engulfed 30 trading pavilions (200 square meters). The fire was localized by 12:06 local time.

Earlier on Saturday, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kuzmin announced that one person was killed in the shelling of the city market by Ukrainian forces.