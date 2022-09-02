Ukrainian observation drones seen in Energodar — authorities

ENERGODAR, September 2. /TASS/. Drones of the Ukrainian armed forces were seen on Friday over the city of Energodar. These drones are used to observe the situation in the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and in the city, Alexander Volga, head of the city’s military-civilian administration, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Thanks to the presence of the IAEA mission at the Zaporozhye NPP, the intensity of shelling by Ukrainian troops has subsided, the situation in the city is calmer. Periodically, observation drones used to observe the situation at the nuclear plant and in the city are seen. The nuclear plant is operating routinely. The fifth unit has been hooked up to electricity. The radiation background is normal," he noted.

The IAEA mission led by Director General Rafael Grossi on September 1 arrived in the liberated part of the Zaporozhye region from Ukraine-controlled territories to inspect the Zaporozhye NPP. The mission is set to assess the physical damage done to the nuke plant, determine the working capacity of its safety and security systems, appraise the labor conditions there and take urgent measures to guarantee the Zaporozhye NPP’s safety.

The agency chief said that the international inspectors were able to obtain key data on the situation at the plant but would continue their work, as many issues require more detailed consideration. The residents of Energodar, with whom Grossi spoke before leaving the plant, handed him a petition calling for stopping Ukrainian provocations against the facility, which was signed by more than 20,000 people.