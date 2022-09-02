US on the verge of becoming party to conflict in Ukraine — Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The United Sates is on the edge of becoming a party to the conflict in Ukraine and if it does, the consequences will be drastic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We have repeatedly warned the United States about possible consequences if the United States continues to flood Ukraine with weapons and gets involved in other formats of direct support for Kiev. As a matter of fact, it puts itself in a state close to what can be called a party to the conflict. The thin border separating the United States from becoming a party to the conflict should not be an illusion for rabid anti-Russian forces that everything will remain as it is when this border is crossed. No way, Russia can defend and ensure its interests. The goals of the special military operation will be attained in full," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"We are warning the United States against provocative steps, including against supplies of long-range and destructive systems. It is a path to nowhere. The consequences of what is going on will be drastic. Responsibility for it will rest entirely on the ruling circles in Washington," he stressed.