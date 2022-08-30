Death toll of armed clashes in Baghdad climbs to 30

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. At least 30 people were killed in armed clashes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, Al Hadath TV channel reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, 20 victims were reported. According to Iraq’s Rudaw TV channel, at least 380 people were injured in the clashes.

On Tuesday morning, a shelling of Baghdad’s "Green Zone" where state institutions and foreign embassies are located was reported. The Sky News Arabia TV channel said that four rockets were fired.

On Monday, hundreds of supporters of Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr who announced his retirement from politics flooded the Iraqi capital's "Green Zone," surrounded the Republican Palace and entered the building. Despite a countrywide curfew, clashes continue in the capital and a number of regions. According to Al Arabiya TV channel, RBG-6 grenade launchers were used in the vicinity of Iraq’s parliament.

According to Al Jazeera, members of the government and several Iraqi political leaders held talks on Tuesday on a ceasefire in the "Green Zone," but there is no information on any agreements yet.