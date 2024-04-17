Russian PM signs off on plan for regions to accommodate evacuees from Palestine

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed off on a directive for the country’s regions to provide housing to about 1,500 people, both its own nationals and foreigners, that were evacuated from Palestine.

The plan that was published on a government website covers a total of 1,447 evacuees. Chechnya and the Bashkortostan Region will each receive 250 people, more than any other territory. The other regions included in the plan are Lipetsk, Ryazan, Tver, Tula, Yaroslavl, Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Circassian, and Tatarstan.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry is assigned to oversee the process of sending the evacuees to their respective regions in accordance with an annex to the directive. Regional authorities are asked to arrange for their stay.