BRUSSELS, April 17. /TASS/. The front that Ukraine has been holding for the past several months in the special military operation zone may collapse this summer, Politico reported, citing several high-ranking officers.

According to the newspaper, the Ukrainian frontline may collapse this summer due to the supposed Russian offensive, as the Russian forces significantly outnumber the Ukrainian ones. The newspaper's sources said the situation is complicated by the lack of Western weapons, which is undermining the morale of Ukrainian soldiers. Politico said that Ukrainian officers "privately accept that more [territorial] losses are inevitable this summer," the question is how significant they will be. According to the newspaper’s assessments, Russia "has never been closer to its goals" in the special military operation zone, while it may be "the nation of Ukraine as it currently exists that is consigned to the past," unless there is a turning point on the battlefield.

Earlier, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky wrote on his Telegram channel that the situation on the front has dangerously escalated. On April 16, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a bill on strengthening mobilization, which would allow for the conscription of hundreds of thousands more Ukrainians.