West silent on Ukraine's threats to attack Crimean Bridge — MFA

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Western countries are ignoring talk coming out of Ukraine about attacking the Crimean Bridge again, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"In his April 10 interview with German tabloid Bild, [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky announced that the Ukrainian armed forces were planning to destroy the Crimean Bridge. They intend to do this by mid-July 2024," the diplomat pointed out. "Do you think there was a reaction from Downing Street (home to the British prime minister’s residence - TASS) and various observatories for human rights, which have multiplied in the West? No, there wasn’t," Zakharova said.

She wondered how the Western public, government agencies and intelligence services would feel if military experts from third countries started openly discussing ways to blow up bridges in Germany and Portugal or the Eurotunnel under the English Channel "in The Sun, Time Magazine or the Washington Post." "What would happen to these media outlets and the experts who make such proposals?" Zakharova added.

Earlier, Zelensky said in an interview with Bild that Kiev had developed a new counter-offensive plan. He noted that Ukraine "would very much like" to destroy the Crimean Bridge along with "some other infrastructure facilities that are military targets," including airfields and other bridges.