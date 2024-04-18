Ukrainian military under constant gunfire by Russian troops near Urozhainoye, says POW

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Ukraine’s combat group near Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is under constant gunfire by Russian troops, Ukrainian prisoner-of-war Yevgeny Pogrebnyak said on Thursday.

"Our military command has sent us to our death in a wooded area near Urozhainoye. There is systematic shelling there. There is shelling by drones, grenades that are dropped and there are air strikes. We have no weapons to defend. This is sure death," the Ukrainian POW said in a video released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The Ukrainian POW said that he was treated well by Russian troops in his captivity.

Speaking about the mood among Ukrainian soldiers, the POW stressed: "No one wants to fight. There is nothing to fight with. There is no mood.".