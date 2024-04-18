DONETSK, April 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost most of its positions near the settlements of Novokalinovo and Ocheretino in the Avdeyevka area, adviser to the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS on Thursday.

"The enemy has lost a considerable number of positions near Novokalinovo and Ocheretino over the past 48 hours," Kimakovsky said.

The Ukrainian military suffered heavy casualties among personnel and military hardware, including Western equipment, in that frontline area as confirmed by data recorders, he said.