Ukrainian drone attack damages four houses in Russia’s Voronezh

TASS, April 18. Four houses were damaged in Russia’s Voronezh as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the city, Governor Alexander Gusev said.

"City services will today work at the site of the fall of drone debris in Voronezh. They will clarify the damage caused to private facilities and will begin repairs in houses (at the moment it is known about the damage of four)," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, last night the air defenses on duty in the Voronezh Region detected and destroyed several air targets, including three weather probes.

The regional head also said that the condition of a woman who was injured in the evening of April 17 when a Ukrainian drone crashed in Voronezh is assessed as moderate, stable. "She was hospitalized. I am keeping the operational situation in the region under control," Gusev added.