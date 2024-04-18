France-Russia relations hit rock bottom — ex-envoy to Paris

PARIS, April 18. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Paris have bottomed out, former Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexander Orlov told the RFI radio station.

"Our relations have never been as poor as they are now," Orlov said. He noted that recently French President Emmanuel Macron "has made a number of questionable moves that have increased the divide between France and Russia even further."

According to Orlov, these moves include the French leader's statement regarding the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. "The second is the proposal for an Olympic truce during the games in Paris, where Russian athletes have not been invited," the former ambassador said.

He also pointed to the "strange invitation of Russian representatives to the ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy without inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin." "Such a gesture can be seen as an insult," the diplomat added.

On February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that representatives of about 20 Western states raised the issue of sending group troops to Ukraine during the meeting in Paris. According to Macron, the participants were unable to reach a consensus on this issue.

Earlier, the Europe 1 radio station, citing its sources, reported that France intended to send an invitation to Russia to take part in the celebrations in Normandy on June 6 on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. In turn, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin has not received an official invitation to the ceremony in Normandy so far. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in a ceremony dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in 2014. During the ceremony, then French President Francois Hollande said that the people of the Soviet Union made a decisive contribution to the victory of the Allies in World War II, and this will never be forgotten. He paid tribute to the bravery of the Red Army, which faced 150 German divisions and was able to fight back and defeat them.