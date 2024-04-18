Ukrainian military reportedly uses HIMARS rocket launcher to attack Gorlovka

DONETSK, April 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have reportedly used a US-made HIMARS rocket launcher to attack a hospital and a blood transfusion station in the city of Gorlovka, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have carried out an attack on downtown Gorlovka. They deliberately targeted a hospital and a blood transfusion station, which have been damaged. Eight civilians have been injured, with a child suffering minor injuries. According to preliminary reports, the enemy used a HIMARS rocket launcher. Reports keep coming in of the consequences of the attack," he wrote on Telegram.

Pushilin also said that an explosive device had detonated in the Kievsky District of Donetsk, injuring a man born in 1964. "All the injured are receiving medical care. In total, nine civilians have sustained injuries. As many as 12 shelling attacks have taken place, which involved 33 munitions. The enemy used HIMARS rocket launchers, 155 mm artillery systems, including cluster weapons, and combat drones. Donetsk, Gorlovka and the Volnovakha area came under fire," the DPR head pointed out.

Nellya Yakunenko, chief physician at Hospital No. 2, told TASS that the surgery building’s windows had been shattered and the nephrology department’s building had been damaged.