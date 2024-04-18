Iran to review nuclear doctrine in case of Israeli aggression — IRGC

DUBAI, April 18. /TASS/. Tehran will review its nuclear doctrine, if Israel would threaten to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, IRGC commander in charge of nuclear security Ahmad Haghtalab said.

"If the false Zionist regime [Israel - TASS] will try to exert pressure on us, threatening to strike nuclear facilities, then, probably, the nuclear doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be reviewed and our country will no longer stick to its previous commitments," he said, according to ISNA.

According to Haghtalab, "Iran has always been ready to counter such threats," even though all countries tend to avoid attacking nuclear infrastructure in accordance with international protocols and standards.

He pointed out that the Iranian Army and other security forces protect Iranian nuclear facilities using the most advanced equipment, so "national nuclear centers are completely safe."

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes" from Tel Aviv, including the attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus ascribed to Israel. Tehran’s state-run media outlets said that military facilities in Israel were targeted. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it intercepted 99% of the nearly 350 projectiles launched at Israel with minor damage caused to Nevatim airbase.

The Israeli authorities claimed that they prepare a response to the Iranian strike. Tehran assured that it does not plan any further action after the recent attack and does not want an escalation, but it is ready to react to a potential Israeli strike harshly and using "deadlier weapons."