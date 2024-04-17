Russia, CIS partners to hold air defense exercise in 2024

DUSHANBE, April 17. /TASS/. Russia and its CIS partners will hold a joint command and staff exercises of the united air defense system Regional Security - 2024 this year, Colonel-General Yury Grekhov, the deputy chairman of the Air Defense Coordination Committee under the CIS Council of Defense Ministers, deputy chief of the Russian Aerospace Force for armaments, has told the media.

"Two events are planned for the second half of 2024. First, a regular meeting of the Air Defense Coordination Committee under the CIS Council of Defense Ministers. Second, a command and staff exercise of the Joint Air Defense System of the CIS member states Regional Security - 2024," Grekhov said.

The participants in the exercises will practice interaction in getting ready for and conducting combat operations by aviation and air defense forces that are part of the unified regional air defense system of Russia and Belarus. There are plans for improving the combat composition of the troops of the unified regional air defense system.

Grekhov recalled that last year the 57th meeting of the Air Defense Coordination Committee under the CIS Council of Defense Ministers and a joint CIS air defense live fire exercise Combat Commonwealth - 2023 were held in Kazakhstan.

"The drills were monitored by the defense ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as members of the CIS Air Defense Coordination Committee, who highly appreciated their," Grekhov said.