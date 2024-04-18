US gives nod to Israeli operation in Rafah in exchange for canceling major attack on Iran

DUBAI, April 18. /TASS/. The US will back Israel's plan to conduct a ground operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah in southern Gaza in exchange for Israel agreeing not to carry out a large-scale attack on Iran, the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper writes, citing an Egyptian source familiar with the situation.

According to the media outlet, "the US administration will support the plan for a military operation in Rafah put forward earlier," which provides for dividing the city into numbered sectors that will be mopped up one by one. The plan also means gradually relocating local residents, particularly towards the city of Khan Yunis, also located in the south of the enclave. According to the source, this is why Egypt has started preparations for Israel’s operation. In particular, Cairo "has increased the capacity of refugee camps in Khan Yunis," which are managed by the Egyptian Red Crescent. In addition, more humanitarian aid is now being sent there. The newspaper’s sources say that forces stationed along the 14-kilometer-long border with the Gaza Strip in North Sinai have been put on high combat alert.

CNN reported on Monday, citing sources, that Israel had delayed its Rafah operation to focus on what it would do in response to Iran's recent attack on the country. According to the TV channel, the Jewish State initially planned to take action in Rafah this week.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes," including an attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus ascribed to Israel. Iran’s state-run media outlets said that military facilities in Israel were targeted. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it intercepted 99% of the about 300 Iranian projectiles launched at Israel, saying that minor damage had been caused to Nevatim Air Base.