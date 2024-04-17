Georgian protests against foreign agent bill reek of US influence — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The US has its hands all over the Georgian protests against a proposed foreign agent bill in the country, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

Georgia’s parliament is currently considering a bill to limit foreign influence and lobbying. The document has been strongly criticized in the West as it is being compared to a similar Russian law demanding that public organizations and individuals receiving funding from overseas be transparent in disclosing this.

"Let the one who describes such activities as spontaneous protests throw the first stone at their own reflection in the mirror. The experienced and all-too-familiar Hollywood touch can be seen behind these rallies," Medvedev pointed out.

The Russian Security Council Secretary deputy chairman noted that the US has had such laws on the books since 1938, and Australia and Israel have similar norms. European Union countries are also adopting these kinds of laws, something the West says nothing about. "If it’s an American law, then it’s beyond reproach. I think even if the legislation provided for capital punishment for foreign agents, Washington would have found a way to justify repression like that. This is the right thing to do because it’s the enemies of America itself that are subject to the death penalty!" Medvedev joked.

In his view, the West’s issue with the Georgian bill, as well as with similar legislation in Kyrgyzstan, is that "you see, it’s 'a Russian idea' and not a Western initiative." This is why it is being met with 'paid-for Maidan-like protests, scuffles, pressure and blackmail.' "Behind it all, there is the arrogance and powerful rage of those who have been facing a rise in direct resistance and reluctance to obey their will," Medvedev emphasized.

According to him, the emergence of documents like foreign agent laws indicate a general disdain for "Atlantic values." "This disdain is growing even in countries that have been quite submissive to the Anglo-Saxons," Medvedev maintained, adding: "And this is just the beginning."