China to act over possible US measures for alleged support of Russian defense sector

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities intend to make the necessary moves in connection with Washington’s possible measures against Chinese companies, who, in the US administration's opinion, are supporting the Russian defense industry, Chinese Embassy in Washington’s Spokesperson Liu Pengyu told TASS.

"The US side has kept delivering weapons to Ukraine, while spreading misinformation that ‘China provides military support to Russia’ and taking the opportunity to sanction Chinese companies without justification," the diplomat said, commenting on earlier remarks by Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Vedant Patel.

"China always opposes the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States and will continue to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," he said.

Earlier, Patel said the United States was ready to take measures against China for its alleged support of the Russian defense industry.

Liu Pengyu underscored that "on the issue of Ukraine, China has always upheld an objective and just position, actively promoted peace talks and played a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis."

"China has never supplied arms to either side of the conflict. The economic and trade cooperation between China and Russia is fair and candid and is not targeted at any third party, nor is it subject to interference or coercion by any third party," the Chinese diplomat added.