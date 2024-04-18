Russian diplomat challenges France to stop arming Kiev amid Olympic truce talk

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. If French President Emmanuel Macron is serious about his proposal for a ceasefire during the Paris Olympics, then France must first halt arms supplies to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"It seems to me that ceasing weapons supplies would be a kind of sincerity check for such proposals and statements," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova stressed that such remarks by France are merely "cookie-cutter statements," while in reality, the European Union and NATO intend to "fuel aggression." "We hear aggressive rhetoric, the prodding, egging the Kiev regime on, encouraging it to commit further crimes," the diplomat stated.

According to the spokeswoman, in order for Moscow to take Macron’s initiative seriously, "practical steps" are needed.

Earlier, Macron told BFMTV that he would push for all conflicts to be halted for the duration of the Olympic Games in Paris and would ask his partners for help in achieving this, including Chinese President Xi Jinping who is slated to arrive in Paris in a couple of weeks.