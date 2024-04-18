Iran ready to share tech know-how with all SCO members — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Iran is ready to share its tech expertise with all member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

The ambassador made the comment at the eighth meeting of the education ministers of the SCO countries.

"Despite all the Western sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic, we managed, with the help of our friends, to make progress in education and science every year. I must note that the Islamic Republic of Iran today ranks first in the Middle East in the development of new technologies and innovative systems," said the diplomat. "Like other SCO member states, we are also ready to share our expertise with all participants in this association."

According to Jalali, Iran is also in favor of cooperation between universities of all countries of the association.

The SCO is a regional international association that includes nine countries: Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.