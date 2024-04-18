Industrial building damaged, civilian injured after drone crash in Russia’s Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 18. /TASS/. An industrial building was damaged and one person was injured after a drone crashed in Russia’s Rostov Region, Governor Vasily Golubev said.

"According to the updated data of the emergency services, as a result of the fall of drone debris in Kamensk, the glazing of the industrial building was damaged. An employee of the enterprise received light injuries, cuts, he was provided with first aid, he refused to be hospitalized," Golubev wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Thursday night, air defenses destroyed three drones near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky in the Rostov Region, the investigation is underway.