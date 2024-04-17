Russia restores gasoline production after decline — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia managed to restore gasoline production volumes in mid-April after a local dip due to unscheduled turnarounds at refineries, the Energy Ministry told TASS.

"The domestic market is fully provided with the supply. The increase in motor gasoline production in mid-April is associated with production recovery after a local drop due to unscheduled repairs at refineries, the ministry said.

According to statistics released earlier today, Russian refineries managed to restore gasoline production as compared to indicators a month earlier or a year earlier. Gasoline production over the week from April 8 to 14 totaled 845,900 metric tons, which is 12.1% above the level during the week from April 1 to 7.

On March 12, Ukrainian drones attacked the Kstovo Refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. On March 13, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Ryazan Refinery, with the fire outbreak there. On March 13, Governor of Rostov Region Vasily Golubev said that process facilities of the Novoshakhtinsky petroleum products plant were halted after the fall of unmanned aerial vehicles. It was also reported in March that a unit at the Nizhny Novgorod Refinery was halted temporarily because of a process incident.