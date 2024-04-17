Shoigu tests commando vehicle, calls for additional machineguns

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu personally tested a new commando vehicle and called to arm the fire support robot with additional machineguns, the Defense Ministry said.

"Sergey Shoigu instructed to add machineguns to the multirole robotic complex of fire support, object security and evacuation of the wounded that will help engage it in assault operations. The minister personally tested the special transportation vehicle and its running qualities," it said.

The light and protected vehicles transport personnel and assist assault units with their firearms, it added.