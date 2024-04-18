German police apprehend two suspected Russian spies — media

BERLIN, April 18. /TASS/. Two people have been apprehended in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia and plotting acts of sabotage, the Der Spiegel magazine reports.

According to the media outlet, Dieter S., 39, and Alexander J., 37, both Russian Germans, were detained in a sting operation that took place in the Bavarian city of Bayreuth.

Investigators believe that since October 2023, Dieter S. has been in contact with Russian intelligence agencies about subsersive activities in Germany. He reportedly agreed to burn and blow up military facilities, Der Spiegel writes. The magazine claims that the saboteurs’ targets included military cargo routes. In addition, Dieter S. allegedly surveyed and took pictures of US military sites in Germany, providing photos to Russia, Der Spiegel notes.

According to the magazine, German Public Prosecutor General Jens Rommel arrested the two alleged spies. German prosecutors have charged Dieter S. with reconnaissance activities and intelligence activities for sabotage purposes. Alexander J. has been charged with intelligence activities on behalf of special services.

On Wednesday, Dieter S. and Alexander J. were brought to the city of Karlsruhe and appeared before investigative judges at a federal court. Both were taken into custody.