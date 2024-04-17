EU leaders call upon all Middle East stakeholders to show maximum restraint

BRUSSELS, April 18. /TASS/. The heads of EU states and governments, who gathered for an informal summit in Brussels, called upon all Middle East stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint, according to their joint statement.

"The European Council calls on Iran and its proxies to cease all attacks and urges all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and to refrain from any action that may increase tensions in the region," the document says.

The European Union is poised to impose new sanctions on Iran, related to drones and missiles, according to a joint statement.

"The European Union will take further restrictive measures against Iran, notably in relation to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles," the document says.