Funding needs to be restored to UNRWA before end of investigation — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, April 17. /TASS/. Funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East needs to be fully restored before the end of the investigation into alleged links between the agency’s employees and Hamas, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We believe that funding for UNRWA should be restored in full before the end of the investigation, which should be objective and based not only on data provided by Israel but also on Palestinian information", he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.