Nord Stream AG's refusal to pay compensation destroys Western insurance system — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Western insurance system is now littered with the "ruins of liberal values" following the rejection of insurance companies Lloyd's of London and Arch Insurance to compensate Nord Stream AG, the operator of the blown-up Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her Telegram channel.

"The West is not only taking state assets and private property, but also threatening to destroy the major civilian infrastructure facilities, which were built with investments and then miraculously blown up, and they have now threatened insurance," she said.

The Nord Stream AG company reported on September 27, 2022, that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage. Swedish seismologists recorded two explosions along the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened a case into an act of international terrorism over damage to the pipelines.

On February 8, 2023, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote in an article, citing a source, that US Navy divers, with the assistance of Norwegian specialists, had planted explosive devices under the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in June 2022. The New York Times reported, citing US officials, that a certain "pro-Ukrainian" group might have committed the act of sabotage on the gas pipelines.