Argentina applies for status of NATO’s global partner

BUENOS AIRES, April 18. /TASS/. The Argentinian authorities have applied for granting the country the status of NATO’s global partner, Defense Minister Luis Petri has said.

"I handed [to NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana] a letter of intent expressing Argentina's request for becoming a global partner of this organization," Petri wrote on his page on the social network X.

"We will keep working to rebuild ties that will enable us to upgrade and train our forces in accordance with NATO standards," Petri said following a meeting with Geoana.

On May 31, 2018, NATO's global partnership treaty with Colombia was signed in Brussels. The then Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos stated that the country was not going to become a member of the alliance or take part in its military operations. In May 2022, US President Joe Biden officially granted Colombia the status of the United States’ major non-NATO ally (MNNA).