Israel planned to strike back at Iran on April 15, but decided to postpone, Axios reports

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. Israel considered a retaliatory strike against Iran on the evening of April 15, but decided to delay the attack, the Axios news website reported, citing US and Israeli officials.

Israel told the US administration about the decision to wait, according to a US official.

"We are not sure why and how close it was to an actual attack," another US official said.

The Israeli war cabinet on Monday considered greenlighting an Israel Defense Forces strike against Iran. But a decision was made later that night not to go through with the attack "for operational reasons."

In early April, Israel struck the consular section of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus. In response, Iran launched missiles and drones toward the Jewish state on April 13, after alerting the countries of the region about the attack in advance. In intercepting Iranian missiles and drones, Israel was assisted by the US and UK. The IDF said that 99% of about 300 Iranian missiles heading toward the Jewish state were intercepted.