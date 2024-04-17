Shoigu visits presentation of over 30 promising weapons, including robotic vehicles

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has been presented with more than 30 promising samples of weapons and equipment at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Army General Sergey Shoigu visited a presentation of over 30 promising samples of weapons, pieces of military and special equipment from 18 defense industrial manufacturers," including robotic vehicles, the ministry specified.

Also, Shoigu has given his instructions to speed up the introduction of promising weapons that have been tested in the special military operation zone into service with the Russian Army, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Shoigu instructed Russian deputy defense ministers and chief military leaders to facilitate as much as possible the introduction of promising weapons into service if they have been successfully tested in the special military operation zone and if [defense] companies are ready to launch their serial production as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.