Kremlin condemns 'illegal' seizure of villa from Russian businessman

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. In seizing the property of Russian citizens, the French authorities are going against the foundations of their own legal system, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Any encroachment on private property is a violation of any laws and is a priori illegal. By acting this way, the French authorities are undermining the foundations of their legal system," Peskov said, commenting on French media reports about the seizure of a villa belonging to a Russian businessman in France.

Peskov underscored that Moscow has already made its position clear on this matter.

He declined to comment further on this topic, saying that "issues related to the private property of Russian citizens are not entirely the prerogative of the Kremlin."