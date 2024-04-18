Russia-China military-technical cooperation not directed against other states — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is not directed against other countries and Tokyo has nothing to worry about, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"As for pronouncements expressing concern over stronger Russia-China cooperation, I would like to recommend Tokyo not to worry about that," the diplomat said, commenting on a recent report by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in the military-technical sphere contributes to enhancing security of Russia and China and "is not directed against third countries," the diplomat stressed.

"The parties exercise their interaction in strict compliance with international law and it is completely transparent and is not of a bloc-based or confrontational nature," Zakharova pointed out.

This cooperation "is an important component of our bilateral relationships of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction with China," the Russian diplomat said.