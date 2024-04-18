MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian artillery thwarted the rotation of Ukrainian troops near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, pro-Russian underground resistance spokesman Sergey Lebedev told TASS on Thursday.

"Artillery delivered strikes at settlements in the Kupyansk area, thwarting the rotation. A group of Banderites entrenched in a private house in the village of Podoly was eliminated. In the village of Kondrashovka in the Kupyansk district, a FAB air bomb was dropped onto an agribusiness’s outbuilding," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian army used the outbuilding as an ammunition depot, which accommodated about 15 fighters at the time of the air strike, he specified.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in Kondrashovka amounted to about 15 personnel, he said.