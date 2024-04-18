Kiev lacks both troops and equipment near Chasov Yar in DPR, says retired general

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian troops fighting near Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are in a dire situation and experience a shortage of both personnel and equipment, retired Ukrainian general Sergey Krivonos said on Thursday.

"Based on the talks with those who are there, I can say that the word ‘tense’ does not quite convey the real tension there. The guys who fought near Rabotino, in Bakhmut [the Ukrainian name of Artyomovsk] and Avdeyevka say that it was all child’s play compared to what is happening in Chasov Yar now. And they ask questions: ‘Where are personnel and weapons and properly organized reconnaissance?’" the retired general said.

Military commanders of Ukrainian army brigades "lack both personnel and the required amount of equipment" while Russian troops enjoy a considerable superiority, especially in artillery, he added.

The loss of Chasov Yar will create a threat to Ukrainian positions in Konstantinovka, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, the retired general said.

Adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS earlier that freshly mobilized Ukrainian soldiers were holding the first line of defense in Chasov Yar and Ukraine’s combat group there was daily sustaining heavy casualties.